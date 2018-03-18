Breaking News Bar
 
Pro Sports
updated: 3/18/2018 4:29 PM

Blues F Vladimir Tarasenko sidelined by upper-body injury

hello
Success - Article sent! close
  • New York Rangers' Vladislav Namestnikov, left and St. Louis Blues' Vladimir Tarasenko, both of Russia, chase the puck during the first period of an NHL hockey game Saturday, March 17, 2018, in St. Louis.

    New York Rangers' Vladislav Namestnikov, left and St. Louis Blues' Vladimir Tarasenko, both of Russia, chase the puck during the first period of an NHL hockey game Saturday, March 17, 2018, in St. Louis.
    Associated Press

 
Associated Press
Associated Press
 
 

CHICAGO -- St. Louis Blues forward Vladimir Tarasenko has been ruled for their game at Chicago due to an upper-body injury.

Tarasenko got hurt in the first period of the Blues' 4-3 overtime victory against the New York Rangers on Saturday night. Coach Mike Yeo says he is day to day.

The 26-year-old Tarasenko leads St. Louis with 27 goals. The Blues are competing for a wild card in the Western Conference.

Yeo says Oskar Sundqvist will replace Tarasenko in the lineup against the Blackhawks.

___

More AP NHL: https://apnews.com/tag/NHLhockey

Article Comments ()
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
Search DailyHerald.com for articles
More ways to search Daily Herald
Obituaries
Search DailyHerald.com obituaries. » Daily Herald newspaper archive
Find archived newspaper articles back to 1901. »
Digital Subscriptions
Activate Subscriber Access Purchase a Digital Subscription
Home Delivery
Start a New Subscription Manage Account