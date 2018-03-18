Blues rally for 5-4 overtime win over Blackhawks

hello

St. Louis Blues left wing Alexander Steen (20) celebrates with teammates after scoring his goal against the Chicago Blackhawks during the second period of an NHL hockey game Sunday, March 18, 2018, in Chicago. Associated Press

Chicago Blackhawks left wing Patrick Sharp, left, battles for the puck against St. Louis Blues defenseman Colton Parayko during the second period of an NHL hockey game Sunday, March 18, 2018, in Chicago. Associated Press

Chicago Blackhawks center Matthew Highmore, left, and St. Louis Blues center Brayden Schenn battle for the puck during the second period of an NHL hockey game Sunday, March 18, 2018, in Chicago. Associated Press

Chicago Blackhawks center Jonathan Toews, center, battles for the puck against St. Louis Blues center Brayden Schenn, left, and defenseman Carl Gunnarsson during the second period of an NHL hockey game Sunday, March 18, 2018, in Chicago. Associated Press

CHICAGO -- Patrik Berglund scored 3:31 into overtime, and the St. Louis Blues came from behind for a big 5-4 victory over the lowly Chicago Blackhawks on Sunday night.

Defensemen Alex Pietrangelo and Vince Dunn each had a goal and three assists for the Blues, who are trying to rally for a playoff wild card in the Western Conference. Alexander Steen had a goal and an assist, and Vladimir Sobotka also scored.

St. Louis was trailing 4-3 with 1:22 left in regulation when Pietrangelo drove a long slap shot past a screened Jean-Francois Berube for his 15th of the season. Berglund then got the winner when his shot trickled under Berube in OT.

Alex DeBrincat scored three times for last-place Chicago, which has dropped five of six, including its first loss to Buffalo since December 2009 on Saturday. David Kampf also scored, and Berube made 36 saves.