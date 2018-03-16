Breaking News Bar
 
updated: 3/16/2018 11:29 AM

Yellow fever shots urged for Brazil travelers amid outbreak

  • FILE - In this March 17, 2017 file photo, shows ampules of yellow fever vaccine in a field hospital in Casimiro de Abreu, Brazil. On Friday, March 16, 2018, health officials said at least nine travelers - none of them American - recently caught yellow fever while visiting Brazil. Three died, and it's a reminder that anyone traveling there should get vaccinated before they go.

    Associated Press

 
By MIKE STOBBE
Associated Press
 
 

NEW YORK -- U.S. health officials are warning travelers to stay away from certain areas of Brazil if they haven't been vaccinated against yellow fever.

Ten recent tourists, none from the U.S., got the mosquito-borne disease, and four died.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, which has long urged travelers to Brazil to get yellow fever shots, issued a report Friday amid a surge of illnesses near major cities.

Yellow fever was wiped out in the U.S. over a century ago, and the shot is not part of routine vaccinations.

The virus can be spread by the same mosquito that transmits other tropical diseases, including Zika and dengue. Most people recover after fever, chills and other symptoms, but some get more seriously ill and can develop internal bleeding and organ failure.

