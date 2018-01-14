Breaking News Bar
 
updated: 1/14/2018 11:14 AM

Jags-Steelers, Vikings-Saints playoff ready

  Jacksonville Jaguars offensive tackle Cam Robinson warms up before an NFL divisional football AFC playoff game against the Pittsburgh Steelers in Pittsburgh, Sunday, Jan. 14, 2018.

Associated Press
The NFL divisional playoffs wrap up with a doubleheader Sunday starting in Pittsburgh where the AFC North champion Steelers (13-3) host the upstart Jacksonville Jaguars.

The winner earns a trip to New England to face the defending Super Bowl champion Patriots in next week's AFC title game.

The third-seeded Jaguars (11-6) drilled the Steelers 30-9 back in October. Jacksonville picked off Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger five times in the victory.

Pittsburgh wide receiver Antonio Brown is active after missing the final two games of the regular season with a left calf injury.

In the NFC, second-seeded Minnesota (13-3) welcomes fourth-seeded New Orleans (12-5) for the second time this season. The Vikings dominated the Saints 29-19 in the season opener. The winner will play in Philadelphia against the top-seeded Eagles in next week's NFC championship game.

The weather could be a factor in Pittsburgh. The temperature is expected to hover in the teens throughout the day. The Jaguars are 1-8 all time in games played when the temperature at kickoff is 25 degrees or colder.

It's even chillier in Minneapolis, but the Vikings will have the roof closed when they host the Saints.

For more NFL coverage: http://www.pro32.ap.org and http://www.twitter.com/AP_NFL

