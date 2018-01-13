Patriots beat Titans 35-14 to head back to AFC title game

hello

New England Patriots defensive tackle Adam Butler, rear, sacks Tennessee Titans quarterback Marcus Mariota during the second half of an NFL divisional playoff football game, Saturday, Jan. 13, 2018, in Foxborough, Mass. Associated Press

New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick watches from the sideline during the first half of an NFL divisional playoff football game against the Tennessee Titans, Saturday, Jan. 13, 2018, in Foxborough, Mass. Associated Press

Tennessee Titans head coach Mike Mularkey speaks to down judge Jerod Phillips on the sideline during the first half of an NFL divisional playoff football game against the New England Patriots, Saturday, Jan. 13, 2018, in Foxborough, Mass. Associated Press

New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady (12) passes over Tennessee Titans defensive end Karl Klug (97) during the first half of an NFL divisional playoff football game, Saturday, Jan. 13, 2018, in Foxborough, Mass. Associated Press

Tennessee Titans safety Kevin Byard (31) tackles New England Patriots tight end Rob Gronkowski (87) after a reception during the first half of an NFL divisional playoff football game, Saturday, Jan. 13, 2018, in Foxborough, Mass. Associated Press

New England Patriots running back Dion Lewis, right, eludes Tennessee Titans cornerback Tye Smith during the first half of an NFL divisional playoff football game, Saturday, Jan. 13, 2018, in Foxborough, Mass. Associated Press

New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady, right, celebrates his touchdown pass to Chris Hogan during the first half of an NFL divisional playoff football game against the Tennessee Titans, Saturday, Jan. 13, 2018, in Foxborough, Mass. Associated Press

New England Patriots running back James White, right, runs past Tennessee Titans safety Kevin Byard (31) for a touchdown during the first half of an NFL divisional playoff football game, Saturday, Jan. 13, 2018, in Foxborough, Mass. Associated Press

New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady celebrates his touchdown pass to Chris Hogan during the first half of an NFL divisional playoff football game against the Tennessee Titans, Saturday, Jan. 13, 2018, in Foxborough, Mass. Associated Press

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. -- Tom Brady passed for three touchdowns and 337 yards, and the New England Patriots cruised past the Tennessee Titans 35-14 on Saturday night to advance to their seventh consecutive AFC championship game.

New England (14-3) will host the winner of Sunday's divisional matchup between Jacksonville and Pittsburgh.

It was Brady's 10th career postseason game with at least three TD tosses, moving him past Joe Montana for the most in NFL history. James White caught a touchdown pass and ran for another, and Danny Amendola had 11 catches for 112 yards.

The Titans (10-8) took an early 7-0 lead, but New England scored 35 straight points to take control.

Marcus Mariota completed 22 of 37 passes for 254 yards and two touchdowns, but was under duress for most of the second half. He was sacked eight times, a Patriots playoff record.

___

For more NFL coverage: http://www.pro32.ap.org and http://www.twitter.com/AP_NFL