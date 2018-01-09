Breaking News Bar
 
Illinois
Mental examination ordered for woman charged in son's death

Associated Press
CHARLESTON, Ill. -- A 22-year-old Charleston woman who's charged with first-degree murder in the death of her 2-year-old son is to be examined to see if she's mentally fit for trial.


The (Charleston) Times-Courier and Mattoon Journal-Gazette report that a judge ordered the examination Monday for Savannah M. Weiss, who has pleaded not guilty. Coles County Public Defender Anthony Ortega represents Weiss and filed a motion last week asking for a clinical psychologist to examine her. The judge granted the motion without objection from prosecutors.

Weiss is accused of failing to provide food, water and sanitary conditions for the child, which led to his death last month by dehydration or starvation.

Weiss remains jailed on $1.5 million bond. A hearing to check on the status of the case is scheduled Feb. 5.

Information from: Mattoon Journal-Gazette, http://www.jg-tc.com

