updated: 1/8/2018 10:37 AM

Brian Gutekunst succeeds Ted Thompson as Packers GM

Associated Press
Associated Press
 
 

GREEN BAY, Wis. -- The Green Bay Packers have promoted Brian Gutekunst to general manager.

He was the team's player personnel director the last two seasons. He succeeds Ted Thompson, who is staying with the organization as a senior adviser.

The Packers said Monday that Gutekunst will have complete control over all roster decisions, including the draft and free agency.

Gutekunst has been with the organization for nearly two decades after being hired in 1998 by former GM and Hall of Famer Ron Wolf.

The Packers fell to 7-9 in an injury-plagued 2017 season, finishing with a losing record and missed the playoffs for the first time since 2008.

The team also promoted Russ Ball to executive vice president/director of football operations. Ball has been the salary cap expert and chief contract negotiator as the team's vice president of football administration/player finance.

