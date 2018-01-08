Breaking News Bar
 
Pro Sports
updated: 1/8/2018 10:38 AM

Sabres call up defenseman Guhle, goalie Ullmark from AHL

hello
Success - Article sent! close
 
Associated Press
Associated Press
 
 

BUFFALO, N.Y. -- The Buffalo Sabres have called up top defensive prospect Brendan Guhle and goalie Linus Ullmark from their American Hockey League affiliate.

The call-ups were made Monday, a day after Buffalo closed out seven straight games on the road with a 4-1 loss at Philadelphia. The Sabres host Winnipeg on Tuesday.

Guhle has seven goals and 13 assists for 20 points in 35 games in his first season with Rochester. He was Buffalo's second-round pick in the 2015 draft and played three games with the Sabres during the 2016 season on an emergency call-up basis.

Ullmark is tied for the AHL lead with 17 wins and ranks fourth with a .928 save percentage this season. He is 8-11-2 in 21 NHL career games.

___

More NHL hockey: https://apnews.com/tag/NHLhockey

Article Comments ()
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
Search DailyHerald.com for articles
More ways to search Daily Herald
Obituaries
Search DailyHerald.com obituaries. » Daily Herald newspaper archive
Find archived newspaper articles back to 1901. »
Digital Subscriptions
Activate Subscriber Access Purchase a Digital Subscription
Home Delivery
Start a New Subscription Manage Account