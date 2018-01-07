Chen, Rippon, Zhou chosen for Olympics; Miner bumped

Ross Miner reacts after his performance during the men's free skate event at the U.S. Figure Skating Championships in San Jose, Calif., Saturday, Jan. 6, 2018. Associated Press

Vincent Zhou performs during the men's free skate event at the U.S. Figure Skating Championships in San Jose, Calif., Saturday, Jan. 6, 2018. Associated Press

Adam Rippon performs during the men's free skate event at the U.S. Figure Skating Championships in San Jose, Calif., Saturday, Jan. 6, 2018. Associated Press

Nathan Chen poses after winning the men's skate event at the U.S. Figure Skating Championships in San Jose, Calif., Saturday, Jan. 6, 2018. Associated Press

SAN JOSE, Calif. -- Two-time national champion Nathan Chen, veteran Adam Rippon and rising star Vincent Zhou have been selected to represent the United States at the Pyeongchang Olympics next month.

A U.S. Figure Skating Committee on Sunday chose 2016 U.S. champ Rippon, who came in fourth at the national championships on Saturday night, instead of second-place finisher Ross Miner. The committee takes into consideration a number of criteria, including overall performance for the season.

It will be the first Olympics for all three.

