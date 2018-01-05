Breaking News Bar
 
updated: 1/5/2018 10:26 AM

Muschamp promotes Gamecocks' interim offensive coordinator

By PETE IACOBELLI
Associated Press
 
 

COLUMBIA, S.C. -- South Carolina has promoted Bryan McClendon to offensive coordinator, filling one of the Gamecocks biggest items on the offseason to-do list.

South Carolina coach Will Muschamp announced the move Friday. McClendon will remain wide receivers coach going forward.

Muschamp also hired Dan Werner as quarterbacks coach. Werner was co-offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach at Ole Miss for five seasons before moving on as an offensive analyst at Alabama this past season.

McClendon and Werner fill the role of fired offensive coordinator Kurt Roper, who was let go after the season.

McClendon was elevated to interim coordinator and helped the Gamecocks to a 26-19 victory over Michigan in the Outback Bowl on New Year's Day.

More AP college football: https://collegefootball.ap.org and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25


