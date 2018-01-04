Breaking News Bar
 
updated: 1/4/2018 10:30 PM

'Jeopardy' host Trebek has surgery for blood clots on brain

  • FILE - In this April 30, 2017 file photo, Alex Trebek speaks at the 44th annual Daytime Emmy Awards at the Pasadena Civic Center in Pasadena, Calif. Longtime âJeopardyâ host Trebek had surgery for blood clots on the brain, but says heâll be back behind the podium soon. Trebek appeared in a video on the âJeopardyâ Facebook page Thursday, Jan. 5, 2018, to announce that heâd had the surgery during the showâs holiday break. (Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP, File)

    Associated Press

 
LOS ANGELES -- Longtime "Jeopardy" host Alex Trebek had surgery for blood clots on the brain, but assured fans he'd be back reading clues to contestants soon.

Trebek appeared in a video on the "Jeopardy" Facebook page Thursday to announce that he'd had the surgery during the show's holiday break.

Wearing a "Jeopardy" baseball cap and using the same tone he employs to explain difficult subjects on the show, Trebek says "I had a slight medical problem, subdural hematoma, blood clots on the brain caused by a fall I endured about two months ago."

"Surgery was performed," he continues, "after two days in the hospital I came home and started recovery. The prognosis is excellent, and I expect to be back in the studio taping more 'Jeopardy' programs very, very soon."

He gave no specific timetable for when he might return.

The 77-year-old Canadian has become an American institution in the decades since he started hosting "Jeopardy" in 1984, beloved for the way he calmly delivers tough trivia to the cognoscenti that make up the show's contestants.

