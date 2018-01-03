Breaking News Bar
 
Pro Sports
updated: 1/3/2018 10:07 AM

Gruden: There's 'good chance' he'll return as Raiders coach

hello
Success - Article sent! close
  • FILE - In this Jan. 14, 2001, file photo, then-Oakland Raiders' coach Jon Gruden is shown during a press conference at Raiders headquarters in Alameda, Calif. Jon Gruden says he had a good talk with Oakland Raiders owner Mark Davis about returning to the organization for a second stint as coach and believes there is a "good chance" it will happen. Gruden gave an interview to ESPN Radio on Wednesday, Jan. 3, 2018, to discuss his pursuit of the Raiders job that opened when Jack Del Rio was fired after a disappointing six-win season.

    FILE - In this Jan. 14, 2001, file photo, then-Oakland Raiders' coach Jon Gruden is shown during a press conference at Raiders headquarters in Alameda, Calif. Jon Gruden says he had a good talk with Oakland Raiders owner Mark Davis about returning to the organization for a second stint as coach and believes there is a "good chance" it will happen. Gruden gave an interview to ESPN Radio on Wednesday, Jan. 3, 2018, to discuss his pursuit of the Raiders job that opened when Jack Del Rio was fired after a disappointing six-win season.
    Associated Press

 
By JOSH DUBOW
Associated Press
 
 

ALAMEDA, Calif. -- Jon Gruden says he had a good talk with Oakland Raiders owner Mark Davis about returning to the organization for a second stint as coach and believes there is a "good chance" it will happen.

Gruden gave an interview to ESPN Radio on Wednesday to discuss his pursuit of the Raiders job that opened when Jack Del Rio was fired after a disappointing six-win season.

Gruden has been out of coaching the past nine years while serving as ESPN's analyst for "Monday Night Football." He is scheduled to work the network's playoff game Saturday in Kansas City between the Chiefs and Tennessee Titans and could come back to the Raiders as soon as next week.

Gruden coached Oakland for four years from 1998-2001 before going to Tampa Bay.

___

More AP NFL: www.pro32.ap.org and www.twitter.com/AP_NFL

Article Comments ()
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
Search DailyHerald.com for articles
More ways to search Daily Herald
Obituaries
Search DailyHerald.com obituaries. » Daily Herald newspaper archive
Find archived newspaper articles back to 1901. »
Digital Subscriptions
Activate Subscriber Access Purchase a Digital Subscription
Home Delivery
Start a New Subscription Manage Account