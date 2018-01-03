Las Vegas suburb OKs offering land to Raiders for facility

hello

HENDERSON, Nev. -- The Oakland Raiders are one step closer to securing the land for their new headquarters and practice facility at a steep discount.

Officials in the Las Vegas suburb of Henderson on Tuesday approved a resolution that allows the city to move forward with a direct sale of 55 acres for more than $6 million. That's half the land's appraised value.

The city is using a Nevada law that allows for no-bid sales at under-market prices when they are considered to be in the public interest.

The team says the venue will create an estimated 250 full-time jobs not counting players.

The Henderson city council must vote again next month to give final approval to the offer.

The Raiders plan to start the 2020 season at a new stadium in Las Vegas that's being partially funded by a tax increase.