updated: 1/2/2018 10:04 AM

Nebraska offensive lineman Nick Gates declares for NFL draft

Associated Press
LINCOLN, Neb. -- Offensive lineman Nick Gates has announced he will forfeit his final year of eligibility at Nebraska and declare for the NFL draft.

Gates tweeted Tuesday he spoke to family, friends and coaches before making his decision. He thanked former head coach Mike Riley and former offensive line coach Mike Cavanaugh for putting him in position to "pursue my dreams."

The 6-foot-5, 295-pound Gates started every game at left tackle the past two seasons.

