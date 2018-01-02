Bruins score 3 in third, pull away to beat Islanders 5-1

New York Islanders' Jordan Eberle (7) shoots the puck past Boston Bruins goaltender Tuukka Rask for a goal during the first period of an NHL hockey game Tuesday, Jan. 2, 2018, in New York. Associated Press

New York Islanders' Nick Leddy (2) checks Boston Bruins' Patrice Bergeron (37) during the first period of an NHL hockey game Tuesday, Jan. 2, 2018, in New York. Associated Press

New York Islanders' Mathew Barzal (13) and Boston Bruins' Matt Grzelcyk (48) fight for the puck during the second period of an NHL hockey game Tuesday, Jan. 2, 2018, in New York. Associated Press

Boston Bruins' Patrice Bergeron (37) celebrates with teammate David Pastrnak after scoring a goal during the second period of an NHL hockey game against the New York Islanders, Tuesday, Jan. 2, 2018, in New York. Associated Press

Boston Bruins' Patrice Bergeron (37) celebrates with teammates after scoring a goal as New York Islanders' John Tavares (91) reacts during the second period of an NHL hockey game Tuesday, Jan. 2, 2018, in New York. Associated Press

Boston Bruins' Torey Krug (47) fights for the puck with New York Islanders' Jordan Eberle as Boston Bruins goaltender Tuukka Rask watches during the second period of an NHL hockey game Tuesday, Jan. 2, 2018, in New York. Associated Press

New York Islanders' Anders Lee (27) shoots the puck past Boston Bruins' Ryan Spooner (51) as Charlie McAvoy (73) moves in during the second period of an NHL hockey game Tuesday, Jan. 2, 2018, in New York. Associated Press

New York Islanders goaltender Jaroslav Halak (41) reacts as he watches the puck shot past him for a goal by Boston Bruins' Brad Marchand (63) bounces out of the net during the third period of an NHL hockey game Tuesday, Jan. 2, 2018, in New York. The Bruins won 5-1. Associated Press

Boston Bruins' Tim Schaller (59) shoots the puck past New York Islanders goaltender Jaroslav Halak during the third period of an NHL hockey game Tuesday, Jan. 2, 2018, in New York. The Bruins won 5-1. Associated Press

Boston Bruins center Tim Schaller, second from left, celebrates with teammates Noel Acciari (55), Sean Kuraly (52) and Matt Grzelcyk (48), as New York Islanders goaltender Jaroslav Halak (41) gets up during the third period of an NHL hockey game Tuesday, Jan. 2, 2018, in New York. The Bruins won 5-1. Associated Press

Boston Bruins' Tim Schaller, right, celebrates with teammate Sean Kuraly (52) after scoring a goal as New York Islanders goaltender Jaroslav Halak (41) gets up during the third period of an NHL hockey game Tuesday, Jan. 2, 2018, in New York. The Bruins won 5-1. Associated Press

NEW YORK -- Patrice Bergeron had the go-ahead goal in the second period and the surging Boston Bruins scored three times in the third to pull away for a 5-1 victory over the New York Islanders on Tuesday night.

Danton Heinen, Brad Marchand, Tim Schaller and Noel Acciari also scored for the Bruins, who are 7-0-2 in their last nine games. Tuukka Rask stopped 25 shots.

Jordan Eberle had New York's goal and Jaroslav Halak finished with 33 saves as the Islanders lost their third straight. Josh Bailey was held without a point, ending his career-high streak at 11 games.

It was a fluky goal from Bergeron that put the Bruins ahead 2-1 in the second. A centering pass to Marchand took a funny deflection right to Bergeron on the side of the net and the Bruins' forward banked it in off Halak at 8:28. Marchand got his 200th career assist on the play.

Marchand then got his 16th goal at 9:04 of the third after the Islanders turned over the puck and David Pastrnak led an odd-man rush. to make it 3-1.

Schaller deflected the puck out of the air to give the Bruins a three-goal lead with just under five minutes left in the game, and Accaiari added an empty-netter with 2:13 remaining.

The Bruins extended their record to 12-1-2 in their last 15 contests against Eastern Conference opponents.

Boston opened the scoring with a goal off a draw in the middle of the first period. Riley Nash won the faceoff and the puck went right to Heninen, who fired the puck past Halak at 8:17.

Eberle evened the score just over a minute later after he forced a turnover in front of the net and slid the puck past the extended leg of Rask for his 14th.

NOTES: The NHL announced Tuesday that Rask was named first star for December and Bailey was the second star. ... The Bruins scratched forwards Anders Bjork and Paul Postma and defenseman Frank Vatrano. ... Forward Tanner Fritz made his NHL debut against Boston after the Islanders called him up from the AHL on Monday. ... Forward Alan Quine and defenseman Dennis Seidenberg were scratched for New York.

UP NEXT

Bruins: Host Florida on Thursday night.

Islanders: At Philadelphia on Thursday night.