Breaking News Bar
 
College Sports
updated: 1/2/2018 9:47 PM

Arizona fires Rodriguez amid hostile workplace claim

hello
Success - Article sent! close
 
By JOHN MARSHALL
Associated Press
 
 

Arizona has fired football coach Rich Rodriguez after a notice of claim was filed with the state attorney general's office alleging he ran a hostile workplace.

The Tucson Daily Star revealed the notice of claim on Tuesday after making a public-records request.

Athletic director Dave Heeke issued a statement saying the athletics department decided to go in a new direction after evaluating the program.

Arizona was one of college football's more surprising teams this season after opening 6-2. The Wildcats fell flat after that, losing four of their final five games, including a 38-35 setback against Purdue in the Holiday Bowl.

Rodriguez was 43-39 in six seasons at Arizona, including 3-9 last season.

Article Comments ()
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
Search DailyHerald.com for articles
More ways to search Daily Herald
Obituaries
Search DailyHerald.com obituaries. » Daily Herald newspaper archive
Find archived newspaper articles back to 1901. »
Digital Subscriptions
Activate Subscriber Access Purchase a Digital Subscription
Home Delivery
Start a New Subscription Manage Account