CFP semifinals: Back on New Year's Day with Southern flavor

Clemson quarterback Kelly Bryant (2) waits his turn for drills during practice for the upcoming Sugar Bowl semifinal playoff game against Alabama for the NCAA football national championship in New Orleans, Saturday, Dec. 30, 2017. Associated Press

Alabama defensive back Minkah Fitzpatrick talks to reporters during media day for the upcoming Sugar Bowl semi-final playoff game against Clemson, for the NCAA college football national championship, in New Orleans, Saturday, Dec. 30, 2017. Associated Press

Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney and Alabama head coach Nick Saban, left, greet each other at a joint news conference with the Sugar Bowl trophy for their upcoming semi-final playoff game, for the NCAA football national championship, in New Orleans, Sunday, Dec. 31, 2017. Associated Press

Oklahoma quarterback Baker Mayfield takes a breather after he participated in drills during a short segment of Rose Bowl practice that was open to the media Friday, Dec. 29, 2017, in Carson, Calif. Oklahoma plays Georgia in a semifinal of the College Football Playoff on New Year's Day. (Bob Andres/Atlanta Journal-Constitution via AP) Associated Press

Oklahoma quarterback Baker Mayfield participates in drills during a short segment of practice that was open to the media Friday, Dec. 29, 2017, in Carson, Calif. Oklahoma plays Georgia in a semifinal of the College Football Playoff on New Year's Day. (Bob Andres/Atlanta Journal-Constitution via AP) Associated Press

Georgia linebacker Lorenzo Carter works to rip the ball away from tight end Charlie Woerner during team practice for the Rose Bowl at the StubHub Center in Carson, Calif., Friday, Dec. 29, 2017. (Curtis Compton/Atlanta Journal-Constitution via AP) Associated Press

Clemson wide receiver Hunter Renfrow pulls in a pass during practice for the upcoming Sugar Bowl semifinal playoff game against Alabama for the NCAA football national championship in New Orleans, Saturday, Dec. 30, 2017. Associated Press

In this Oct. 7, 2017, photo, Oklahoma fullback Dimitri Flowers (36) celebrates a touchdown with teammate Erick Wren (58) during an NCAA college football game against Iowa State in Norman, Okla. No. 2 Oklahoma and No. 3 Georgia meet for the first time Monday at the Rose Bowl in a College Football Playoff semifinal that features two very different ways of playing offense. Associated Press

The College Football Playoff semifinals are back on New Year's Day with a distinctly Southern flavor.

No. 3 Georgia (12-1) faces No. 2 Oklahoma at the Rose Bowl in Pasadena, California, in the first semi. Heisman Trophy winner Baker Mayfield, who was dogged by flu-like symptoms during the week leading up to the game, is expected to play for the Sooners (12-1).

At the Sugar Bowl in New Orleans, it is a rematch of the last two national title games with No. 1 Clemson (12-1) facing No. 4 Alabama (11-1). The Crimson Tide beat the Tigers for 2015 championship before Clemson got revenge last season.

The Sugar and Rose winners meet in Atlanta on Jan. 8. The semifinal had been played on New Year's Eve the past two seasons.

