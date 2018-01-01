Breaking News Bar
 
Pro Sports
updated: 1/1/2018 8:49 AM

Browns coach Jackson grateful to survive 0-16 season

hello
Success - Article sent! close
  • Cleveland Browns head coach Hue Jackson walks off the field after an NFL football game against the Pittsburgh Steelers in Pittsburgh, Sunday, Dec. 31, 2017.

    Cleveland Browns head coach Hue Jackson walks off the field after an NFL football game against the Pittsburgh Steelers in Pittsburgh, Sunday, Dec. 31, 2017.
    Associated Press

  • Cleveland Browns head coach Hue Jackson attends a meeting with reporters following an NFL football game against the Pittsburgh Steelers in Pittsburgh, Sunday, Dec. 31, 2017.

    Cleveland Browns head coach Hue Jackson attends a meeting with reporters following an NFL football game against the Pittsburgh Steelers in Pittsburgh, Sunday, Dec. 31, 2017.
    Associated Press

 
By TOM WITHERS
Associated Press
 
 

BEREA, Ohio -- Browns coach Hue Jackson feels fortunate to be back after a historic, losing season.

Jackson hung onto his job despite going 0-16 this year and 1-31 in two years with Cleveland. Jackson apologized Monday, a day after the Browns lost in Pittsburgh and joined the 2008 Detroit Lions as the only teams in NFL history to lose all 16 games.

Jackson says he understands why some Browns fans are angry and knows the organization has to "re-recruit" some of them. Jackson said he's grateful that owners Dee and Jimmy Haslam trust him to turn around a team that hasn't made the playoffs since 2002 and has gone 2-41 since its last road win.

Jackson plans to spend the next few days reflecting on possible changes to his staff and says it's possible he'll hire an offensive coordinator after handling both jobs.

___

For more NFL coverage: http://www.pro32.ap.org and http://www.twitter.com/AP_NFL

Article Comments ()
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
Search DailyHerald.com for articles
More ways to search Daily Herald
Obituaries
Search DailyHerald.com obituaries. » Daily Herald newspaper archive
Find archived newspaper articles back to 1901. »
Digital Subscriptions
Activate Subscriber Access Purchase a Digital Subscription
Home Delivery
Start a New Subscription Manage Account