Japan emperor greets cheering crowd at palace for new year

TOKYO -- Japan's Emperor Akihito, who is handing the Chrysanthemum Throne to his son next year, is being showered with cheers from tens of thousands of New Year's well-wishers at the Imperial Palace.

The 84-year-old emperor wished everyone happiness from a balcony Tuesday as a crowd thronged the palace grounds, some waving Japanese flags.

Crown Prince Naruhito and his wife appeared at the emperor's side. Masako, a former diplomat, has suffered from stress and has often skipped public events. It's unclear how she will step up to her upcoming role as empress.

Emperors have rarely abdicated in Japan, the last being 200 years ago. Akihito's father, wartime Emperor Hirohito, died in 1989.