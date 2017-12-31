Breaking News Bar
 
updated: 12/31/2017 8:55 PM

Connor Hellebuyck makes 35 saves, Jets beat Oilers 5-0

Associated Press
EDMONTON, Alberta -- Connor Hellebuyck made 35 saves for his third shutout of the season and Kyle Connor and Bryan Little each had a goal and an assist in the Winnipeg Jets' 5-0 victory over the Edmonton Oilers on Sunday.

Marko Dano, Blake Wheeler and Mathieu Perreault also scored. The Jets have won three in a row and are 5-1-1 in their last seven games.

Cam Talbot made 33 saves for Edmonton. The Oilers have dropped three straight.

Winnipeg scored on its first shot of the game - at 2:34 of the first period. Matt Hendricks set up Dano at the side of the net for a tap-in. Dano had been a healthy scratch for the previous 30 games.

Winnipeg made it 2-0 with seven minutes remaining in the opening period when Connor stripped the puck deep in Oilers' territory and sent it out front to Wheeler for his 11th goal of the season.

The Jets padded their lead 11 minutes into the middle period when Connor tipped in Patrik Laine's power-play shot.

Winnipeg added another with 2.5 seconds left in the second when a giveaway led to a goal by Little.

Perreault made it 5-0 in the third on a power play.

NOTES: The Jets swept the three-game season series. ... The Oilers are 0-11-4 on New Year's Eve since 1985.

UP NEXT:

Jets: At Colorado on Tuesday night.

Oilers: Host Los Angeles on Tuesday night.

