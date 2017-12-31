Breaking News Bar
 
Indiana
updated: 12/31/2017 9:02 AM

Indiana lawmaker to propose sports betting legislation

hello
Success - Article sent! close
 
Associated Press
Associated Press
 
 

INDIANAPOLIS -- A state lawmaker says he may sponsor legislation that would make betting on sports legal in Indiana depending on how the U.S. Supreme Court rules in a pending case.

The high court is considering a case out of New Jersey that could open to door for states to legalize gambling on sporting events. The Indianapolis Star reports that more than 10 states have passed or are considering bills to make sports betting legal if the Supreme Court opens the gates.

Republican Rep. Alan Morrison of Terre Haute wants to do the same in Indiana. But his opposition includes the NCAA.

The Indianapolis-based college sports governing body opposes sports gambling. It even bars any of its championship events from being held in Nevada.

Morrison says restricting college bets in Indiana "would be a pretty big burden" for the state's gaming facilities.

___

Information from: The Indianapolis Star, http://www.indystar.com

Article Comments ()
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
Search DailyHerald.com for articles
More ways to search Daily Herald
Obituaries
Search DailyHerald.com obituaries. » Daily Herald newspaper archive
Find archived newspaper articles back to 1901. »
Digital Subscriptions
Activate Subscriber Access Purchase a Digital Subscription
Home Delivery
Start a New Subscription Manage Account