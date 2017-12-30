Rohingya refugees who fled to Chicago face stress, anxiety

CHICAGO -- Rohingya refugees in Chicago are facing stress and anxiety after escaping violence in Myanmar.

The Chicago Tribune reports there's an estimated 1,500 Rohingya Muslims currently living in the city amid the ongoing violence in the Southeast Asian nation.

U.S. Secretary of State Rex Tillerson in November labeled the Myanmar government's actions against the Rohingya as ethnic cleansing. The collective weight of current anxieties and past traumas has impacted many refugees' mental health.

DePaul, University of Illinois at Chicago and the Rohingya Culture Center recently secured a $50,000 award from the Patient-Centered Outcomes Research Institute to develop culturally relevant mental health programs for Rohingya refugees.

Since late August, more than 630,000 Rohingya people have fled attacks by the military and local militias in Myanmar's Rakhine state.

