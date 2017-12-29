Breaking News Bar
 
Snow, ice making Illinois travel treacherous in places

Associated Press
CHICAGO -- The National Weather Service says snowfall over the last 24 hours has been between around 1 to 4 inches in northern Illinois. It's said accumulations of up to half-foot are possible in places followed by bitter cold weather through next week.

The Illinois Department of Transportation reported Friday evening that many key highways were covered by snow and ice in northern and central Illinois. That made New Year's holiday travel treacherous on some stretches of road.

The snow is forecast to be followed with high temperatures in the Chicago area Saturday between 0 and 8 degrees. Lows next week could dip to -14 with wind chills of -30.

The Cook County medical examiner has reported one cold-related death since temperatures dropped earlier this week, saying a man died Tuesday because of cold exposure and hypothermia.

