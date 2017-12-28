Breaking News Bar
 
Ex-Auburn running back arrested on child pornography charge

Associated Press
LAWRENCEVILLE, Ga. -- A former Auburn University football player has been arrested on a child pornography charge in Georgia.

The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports that 32-year-old Brad Lester remained jailed Wednesday in Gwinnett County following his arrest last week.

Lester played running back for Auburn between 2004 and 2008, scoring 20 career touchdowns.

Jail records show Lester was jailed last Thursday on charges of unlawful eavesdropping or surveillance and distribution of child pornography.

Arrest warrants obtained by the newspaper say Lester is accused of using his cellphone to surreptitiously record a boy in a bathroom stall at a restaurant on Nov. 6.

The newspaper says an attorney for Lester declined to comment.

