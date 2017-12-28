Breaking News Bar
 
Man in custody after 2 people fatally shot in NW Indiana

Associated Press
MERRILLVILLE, Ind. -- Police in northwest Indiana say a 35-year-old man is in custody after he allegedly opened fire inside a home, killing his girlfriend's brother and mother.

Merrillville Police Chief Joseph Petruch tells the Chicago Sun-Times the suspect fled after late Tuesday's shootings but was apprehended a short time later after being found hiding in a nearby shed.

Police said formal charges were pending Thursday against the suspect.

Authorities say 27-year-old Ryan Halbe was pronounced dead late Tuesday at a Merrillville hospital. His mother, 55-year-old Candy Marie Halbe, died early Thursday at a Gary hospital.

Both shooting deaths were ruled homicides.

Petruch says the girlfriend and several other people were inside the home at the time of the shootings, but no one else was injured.

