Police release few details on 4 bodies found in apartment

Troy police investigate multiple deaths at 158 Second Ave. on Tuesday, Dec. 26, 2017, in Troy, N.Y. Police say four people have been found dead and may have been killed in an apartment in New York's capital region. The bodies were discovered Tuesday afternoon in a basement apartment in a house in Troy, a city near Albany. Troy police say the deaths are being treated as suspicious. (Lori Van Buren/The Albany Times Union via AP) Associated Press

Police secure the perimeter of a home in Troy, N.Y., Tuesday, Dec. 26, 2017, after four bodies were discovered in a basement apartment. Troy police say the deaths are being treated as suspicious. (Nicholas Buonanno/The Record via AP) Associated Press

TROY, N.Y. -- Investigators are still at a New York apartment house where four bodies were found in a basement apartment, but they aren't releasing many details.

Police in Troy say they're investigating the deaths as homicides. Officials say a property manager discovered the bodies early Tuesday afternoon in the city's Lansingburgh section.

Investigators are still working at the scene Wednesday morning. They haven't released the victims' identifies or say how they were killed.

Troy Police Capt. Daniel DeWolf said the deaths are "certainly suspicious."

The apartment where the bodies were found is one of five in a home located in a residential neighborhood along the Hudson River's east bank, just north of Albany.