Breaking News Bar
 
News
updated: 12/27/2017 7:56 AM

Police release few details on 4 bodies found in apartment

hello
Success - Article sent! close
  • Police secure the perimeter of a home in Troy, N.Y., Tuesday, Dec. 26, 2017, after four bodies were discovered in a basement apartment. Troy police say the deaths are being treated as suspicious. (Nicholas Buonanno/The Record via AP)

    Police secure the perimeter of a home in Troy, N.Y., Tuesday, Dec. 26, 2017, after four bodies were discovered in a basement apartment. Troy police say the deaths are being treated as suspicious. (Nicholas Buonanno/The Record via AP)
    Associated Press

  • Police secure the perimeter of a home in Troy, N.Y., Tuesday, Dec. 26, 2017, after four bodies were discovered in a basement apartment. Troy police say the deaths are being treated as suspicious. (Nicholas Buonanno/The Record via AP)

    Police secure the perimeter of a home in Troy, N.Y., Tuesday, Dec. 26, 2017, after four bodies were discovered in a basement apartment. Troy police say the deaths are being treated as suspicious. (Nicholas Buonanno/The Record via AP)
    Associated Press

  • Troy police investigate multiple deaths at 158 Second Ave. on Tuesday, Dec. 26, 2017, in Troy, N.Y. Police say four people have been found dead and may have been killed in an apartment in New York's capital region. The bodies were discovered Tuesday afternoon in a basement apartment in a house in Troy, a city near Albany. Troy police say the deaths are being treated as suspicious. (Lori Van Buren/The Albany Times Union via AP)

    Troy police investigate multiple deaths at 158 Second Ave. on Tuesday, Dec. 26, 2017, in Troy, N.Y. Police say four people have been found dead and may have been killed in an apartment in New York's capital region. The bodies were discovered Tuesday afternoon in a basement apartment in a house in Troy, a city near Albany. Troy police say the deaths are being treated as suspicious. (Lori Van Buren/The Albany Times Union via AP)
    Associated Press

  • Troy police investigate multiple deaths at 158 Second Ave. on Tuesday, Dec. 26, 2017, in Troy, N.Y. Police say four people have been found dead and may have been killed in an apartment in New York's capital region. The bodies were discovered Tuesday afternoon in a basement apartment in a house in Troy, a city near Albany. Troy police say the deaths are being treated as suspicious. (Lori Van Buren/The Albany Times Union via AP)

    Troy police investigate multiple deaths at 158 Second Ave. on Tuesday, Dec. 26, 2017, in Troy, N.Y. Police say four people have been found dead and may have been killed in an apartment in New York's capital region. The bodies were discovered Tuesday afternoon in a basement apartment in a house in Troy, a city near Albany. Troy police say the deaths are being treated as suspicious. (Lori Van Buren/The Albany Times Union via AP)
    Associated Press

  • Troy police investigate multiple deaths at 158 Second Ave. on Tuesday, Dec. 26, 2017, in Troy, N.Y. Police say four people have been found dead and may have been killed in an apartment in New York's capital region. The bodies were discovered Tuesday afternoon in a basement apartment in a house in Troy, a city near Albany. Troy police say the deaths are being treated as suspicious. (Lori Van Buren/The Albany Times Union via AP)

    Troy police investigate multiple deaths at 158 Second Ave. on Tuesday, Dec. 26, 2017, in Troy, N.Y. Police say four people have been found dead and may have been killed in an apartment in New York's capital region. The bodies were discovered Tuesday afternoon in a basement apartment in a house in Troy, a city near Albany. Troy police say the deaths are being treated as suspicious. (Lori Van Buren/The Albany Times Union via AP)
    Associated Press

  • Troy police investigate multiple deaths at 158 Second Ave. on Tuesday, Dec. 26, 2017, in Troy, N.Y. Police say four people have been found dead and may have been killed in an apartment in New York's capital region. The bodies were discovered Tuesday afternoon in a basement apartment in a house in Troy, a city near Albany. Troy police say the deaths are being treated as suspicious. (Lori Van Buren/The Albany Times Union via AP)

    Troy police investigate multiple deaths at 158 Second Ave. on Tuesday, Dec. 26, 2017, in Troy, N.Y. Police say four people have been found dead and may have been killed in an apartment in New York's capital region. The bodies were discovered Tuesday afternoon in a basement apartment in a house in Troy, a city near Albany. Troy police say the deaths are being treated as suspicious. (Lori Van Buren/The Albany Times Union via AP)
    Associated Press

 
Associated Press
Associated Press
 
 

TROY, N.Y. -- Investigators are still at a New York apartment house where four bodies were found in a basement apartment, but they aren't releasing many details.

Police in Troy say they're investigating the deaths as homicides. Officials say a property manager discovered the bodies early Tuesday afternoon in the city's Lansingburgh section.

Investigators are still working at the scene Wednesday morning. They haven't released the victims' identifies or say how they were killed.

Troy Police Capt. Daniel DeWolf said the deaths are "certainly suspicious."

The apartment where the bodies were found is one of five in a home located in a residential neighborhood along the Hudson River's east bank, just north of Albany.

Article Comments ()
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
Search DailyHerald.com for articles
More ways to search Daily Herald
Obituaries
Search DailyHerald.com obituaries. » Daily Herald newspaper archive
Find archived newspaper articles back to 1901. »
Digital Subscriptions
Activate Subscriber Access Purchase a Digital Subscription
Home Delivery
Start a New Subscription Manage Account