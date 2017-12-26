Breaking News Bar
 
12/26/2017

Maple Leaf great and Hall of Famer Johnny Bower dies at 93

Associated Press
TORONTO -- Johnny Bower, a beloved former Maple Leaf goalie who helped Toronto win its last Stanley Cup in 1967, has died. He was 93.

Bower's family said in a statement Tuesday the Hall of Famer died following a short battle with pneumonia.

Bower was a two-time Vezina Trophy winner who became known as the China Wall. His career took off after the Leafs claimed him in a 1958 intra-league draft. Bower played 475 regular-season games and won four Stanley Cups for the Leafs before playing his final game as a 45-year-old in 1969.

Bower won the Vezina Trophy in 1961 and shared it with teammate Terry Sawchuk in 1965. The Leafs hoisted the Cup in 1962, '63, '64 and '67.

