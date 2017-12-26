Breaking News Bar
 
12/26/2017

Egypt wants World Bank to help on Ethiopia dam impasse

  In this photo provided by Egypt's state news agency MENA, Egyptian Foreign Minister Sameh Shoukry, shakes hands with his counterpart Workneh Gebeyehu, in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia, Tuesday, Dec. 26, 2017. (MENA via AP)

    Associated Press

  In this photo provided by Egypt's state news agency MENA, Egyptian Foreign Minister Sameh Shoukry, third left, meets with his counterpart Workneh Gebeyehu, third right, in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia, Tuesday, Dec. 26, 2017. (MENA via AP)

ADDIS ABABA, Ethiopia -- Egypt says the World Bank should be brought in to resolve tensions with Ethiopia over a massive dam on the Nile River that Egypt says threatens its water security.

Foreign Minister Sameh Shoukry spoke Tuesday in Addis Ababa after a 10-month impasse over the dam's technical negotiations. The talks also involve Sudan.

Shoukry calls the World Bank "neutral and decisive" and says "science should be the determining factor" in resolving the issue.

Ethiopia says the Grand Renaissance Dam's construction will not reduce Egypt's water share.

Foreign Minister Workneh Gebeyehu says Ethiopia will consider Egypt's proposal and that "this dam is not going to cause any significant harm."

The dam, now 63 percent complete, will be the biggest hydro-electric plant in Africa.

Ethiopia's leader is expected to visit Egypt next month.

