Breaking News Bar
 
Pro Sports
updated: 12/20/2017 7:56 AM

Man jailed for 16 weeks for racially abusing Sterling

hello
Success - Article sent! close
 
Associated Press
Associated Press
 
 

MANCHESTER, England -- A man has been handed a 16-week prison sentence for racially abusing Manchester City winger Raheem Sterling outside the club's training ground.

Karl Anderson pleaded guilty at a court in Manchester on Wednesday to racially aggravated common assault. He smiled as he was sentenced.

The 29-year-old Anderson kicked and shouted racial abuse at Sterling as the City player arrived at the club's Etihad Campus on Saturday. Hours later, Sterling scored twice in City's 4-1 victory over Tottenham in the Premier League.

Article Comments ()
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
Search DailyHerald.com for articles
More ways to search Daily Herald
Obituaries
Search DailyHerald.com obituaries. » Daily Herald newspaper archive
Find archived newspaper articles back to 1901. »
Digital Subscriptions
Activate Subscriber Access Purchase a Digital Subscription
Home Delivery
Start a New Subscription Manage Account