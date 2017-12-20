Ohio State inks 20 recruits on first early signing day

COLUMBUS, Ohio -- The nation's top-rated tight end and defensive tackle were among the 20 recruits locked up by Ohio State on the first day of the early signing period on Wednesday.

Jeremy Ruckert from Lindenhurst, New York, could make an immediate impact at tight end, with the departure of starter Marcus Baugh and the medical retirement of backup A.J. Alexander.

Taron Vincent - son of former NFL cornerback Troy Vincent - from IMG Academy in Bradenton, Florida, will join a heralded defensive line that's losing much of its depth.

The Buckeyes also got five-star running back Jaelen Gill, from the Columbus suburb of Westerville.

Three-star quarterback Matthew Baldwin from Austin, Texas, was Ohio State's second choice after Emory Jones, the nation's No. 4 rated dual-threat quarterback, flipped his commitment to Florida.

