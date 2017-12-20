Breaking News Bar
 
12/20/2017

Petras, Nixon highlight Iowa recruiting class

Associated Press
IOWA CITY, Iowa -- Iowa signed 15 players to letters of intent on Wednesday, a class headlined by four-star quarterback Spencer Petras and junior college defensive lineman Daviyon Nixon.

The 6-foot-5 Petras, of Greenbrae, California, broke school records for yards and touchdowns previously held by current Los Angeles Rams starter Jared Goff. Nixon turned down Alabama to sign with Iowa after a season at Iowa Western.

The Hawkeyes also brought in four-star defensive end John Waggoner from Dowling Catholic and linebacker Dillon Doyle, the son of Iowa strength coach Chris Doyle.

The Hawkeyes (7-5) close out 2017 against Boston College (7-5) in the Pinstripe Bowl on Dec. 27 at Yankee Stadium.

