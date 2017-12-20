Breaking News Bar
 
Cowart, former top recruit at Auburn, signs with Maryland

Associated Press
Associated Press
 
 

COLLEGE PARK, Md. -- Byron Cowart, a former five-star recruit at Auburn, is transferring to Maryland and is expected to be eligible next season.

The defensive lineman was among the 22 players Maryland signed Wednesday. He was rated the No. 1 recruit in the country by Rivals and ESPN in the 2015 signing class. He played as a freshman and sophomore, but never developed into an impact player or became a starter.

Cowart, from Seffner, Florida, left Auburn early in the fall semester of this past season and enrolled at Hillsborough Community College in Florida. Maryland officials say he is expected to graduate in January, which would make him eligible to play in 2018 without sitting out.

____

More AP college football: http://collegefootball.ap.org and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

