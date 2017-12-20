Breaking News Bar
 
College Sports
updated: 12/20/2017 5:20 PM

Auburn's class highlighted by QB Joey Gatewood

hello
Success - Article sent! close
  • Auburn head coach Gus Malzahn speaks Wednesday, Dec. 13, 2017, during a Peach Bowl press conference in Auburn, Ala. No. 7 Auburn will play undefeated UCF in the 50th Anniversary Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl on Jan. 1, 2018. (Julie Bennett/AL.com via AP

    Auburn head coach Gus Malzahn speaks Wednesday, Dec. 13, 2017, during a Peach Bowl press conference in Auburn, Ala. No. 7 Auburn will play undefeated UCF in the 50th Anniversary Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl on Jan. 1, 2018. (Julie Bennett/AL.com via AP
    Associated Press

 
Associated Press
Associated Press
 
 

AUBURN, Ala. -- The Auburn Tigers signed a highly rated dual-threat quarterback to shore up the future of a position with only two scholarship players on the roster.

Quarterback Joey Gatewood of Jacksonville, Florida, was the highlight of a 15-player group that signed on Wednesday. Coach Gus Malzahn's class ranked 10th nationally late Wednesday afternoon in the 247Sports composite rankings.

The 6-foot-5, 230-pounder from Jacksonville, Florida, joins starter Jarrett Stidham and freshman Malik Willis as the team's scholarship passers. He was rated the No. 3 dual-threat quarterback in the recruiting class in the composite rankings.

The Tigers also signed four-star running back Asa Martin, three defensive backs and three linebackers.

The group includes defensive back Quindarious Monday, who chose Auburn over Clemson and Georgia. Hoover (Alabama) High School wide receiver Shedrick Jackson is the nephew of Auburn's 1985 Heisman Trophy winner Bo Jackson.

___

More AP college football: http://collegefootball.ap.org and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Article Comments ()
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
Search DailyHerald.com for articles
More ways to search Daily Herald
Obituaries
Search DailyHerald.com obituaries. » Daily Herald newspaper archive
Find archived newspaper articles back to 1901. »
Digital Subscriptions
Activate Subscriber Access Purchase a Digital Subscription
Home Delivery
Start a New Subscription Manage Account