Auburn's class highlighted by QB Joey Gatewood

Auburn head coach Gus Malzahn speaks Wednesday, Dec. 13, 2017, during a Peach Bowl press conference in Auburn, Ala. No. 7 Auburn will play undefeated UCF in the 50th Anniversary Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl on Jan. 1, 2018. (Julie Bennett/AL.com via AP Associated Press

AUBURN, Ala. -- The Auburn Tigers signed a highly rated dual-threat quarterback to shore up the future of a position with only two scholarship players on the roster.

Quarterback Joey Gatewood of Jacksonville, Florida, was the highlight of a 15-player group that signed on Wednesday. Coach Gus Malzahn's class ranked 10th nationally late Wednesday afternoon in the 247Sports composite rankings.

The 6-foot-5, 230-pounder from Jacksonville, Florida, joins starter Jarrett Stidham and freshman Malik Willis as the team's scholarship passers. He was rated the No. 3 dual-threat quarterback in the recruiting class in the composite rankings.

The Tigers also signed four-star running back Asa Martin, three defensive backs and three linebackers.

The group includes defensive back Quindarious Monday, who chose Auburn over Clemson and Georgia. Hoover (Alabama) High School wide receiver Shedrick Jackson is the nephew of Auburn's 1985 Heisman Trophy winner Bo Jackson.

___

More AP college football: http://collegefootball.ap.org and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25