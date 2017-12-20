Breaking News Bar
 
Alabama closes early signing with 5-star defensive end

  FILE - In this Nov. 25, 2017, file photo, Alabama head coach Nick Saban walks the field before the Iron Bowl NCAA college football game against Auburn, in Auburn, Ala. Write-in votes could help decide Alabamaâs Senate race between Republican Roy Moore and Democrat Doug Jones. Saban often gets write-in votes in state elections.

By JOHN ZENOR
Associated Press
 
 

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. -- Alabama picked up a five-star defensive end to punctuate the first day of the early signing period.

The Crimson Tide landed Eyabi Anoma of Baltimore, Maryland, on Wednesday and signed 15 players. Rated the No. 7 prospect nationally in the 247Sports composite rankings, Anoma picked Alabama over Michigan, Maryland, Georgia and Florida.

Coach Nick Saban's current class moved into the top 5 of the composite rankings. Alabama has had the No. 1 recruiting class for the past seven years, but Ohio State is currently leading the way.

The class included four linebackers and three defensive backs, with junior college cornerback Saivion Smith already on campus. Smith signed with LSU in 2016.

Saban is still seeking more DBs with possibly five leaving after this season, including juniors Minkah Fitzpatrick and Ronnie Harrison.

