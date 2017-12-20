Breaking News Bar
 
Stanford signs 10 players on day 1 of early signing period

Associated Press
Associated Press
 
 

STANFORD, Calif. -- Stanford signed 10 players on the first day of the early signing period, led by four-star quarterback Jack West and receiver Michael Wilson.

Cardinal coach David Shaw also announced the additions of four preferred walk-ons Wednesday led by linebacker Jake Lynch. Lynch is the son of former Stanford star and current San Francisco 49ers general manager John Lynch.

Among the other top players in Stanford's class are defensive end Thomas Booker and cornerback Kendall Williamson.

Stanford expects to sign several more players in February after players complete the lengthy admission process for the school.

___

More AP college football: collegefootball.ap.org and twitter.com/AP_Top25

