Latest: Firefighters brace for return of California winds

In this photo provided by the Santa Barbara County Fire Department, a pilot takes his firefighting helicopter back to fill its bucket with water while working near Gibraltar Road in Santa Barbara, Calif., Tuesday, Dec. 19, 2017. In the distance, the cargo ship Ever Envoy transits the Santa Barbara Channel with Santa Cruz and Santa Rosa Island behind. Officials estimate that the Thomas Fire will grow to become the biggest in California history before full containment, expected by Jan. 7. (Mike Eliason/Santa Barbara County Fire Department via AP) Associated Press

In this photo provided by the Santa Barbara County Fire Department, Santa Barbara County Firefighters haul dozens of pounds of hose and equipment down steep terrain below E. Camino Cielo to root out and extinguish smoldering hot spots in Santa Barbara, Calif., Tuesday, Dec. 19, 2017. Officials estimate that the Thomas Fire will grow to become the biggest in California history before full containment, expected by Jan. 7, 2018. (Mike Eliason/Santa Barbara County Fire Department via AP) Associated Press

In this photo provided by the Santa Barbara County Fire Department, a Skycrane helicopter passes firefighters atop a hillside while coming in for a water drop below E. Camino Cielo in Santa Barbara, Calif., Tuesday, Dec. 19, 2017. Although some evacuations were lifted Monday and more residents were being allowed to return Tuesday, hillside homes are still threatened in Santa Barbara, where firefighters mounted an aggressive air attack on stubborn flames. Officials estimate that the Thomas Fire will grow to become the biggest in California history before full containment, expected by Jan. 7, 2018. (Mike Eliason/Santa Barbara County Fire Department via AP) Associated Press

In this photo provided by the Santa Barbara County Fire Department, firefighters follow a hose line while walking rugged and scorched terrain below E. Camino Cielo near Gibraltar Road in Santa Barbara, Calif., Tuesday, Dec. 19, 2017. Officials estimate that the fire will grow to become the biggest in California history before full containment, expected by Jan. 7. (Mike Eliason/Santa Barbara County Fire Department via AP) Associated Press

In this photo provided by the Santa Barbara County Fire Department, CAL FIRE Inmate Firefighting Hand Crew members hike through the charred landscape on their way to work east of Gibraltar Road above Montecito, Calif., Tuesday, Dec. 19, 2017. Officials estimate that the fire will grow to become the biggest in California history before full containment, expected by Jan. 7. (Mike Eliason/Santa Barbara County Fire Department via AP) Associated Press

In this photo provided by the Santa Barbara County Fire Department, Santa Barbara County Fire Capt. Ryan Thomas hikes down steep terrain below East Camino Cielo to meet with his crew and root out and extinguish smoldering hot spots in Santa Barbara, Calif., Tuesday, Dec. 19, 2017. Officials estimate that the Thomas Fire will grow to become the biggest in California history before full containment, expected by Jan. 7, 2018. (Mike Eliason/Santa Barbara County Fire Department via AP) Associated Press

LOS ANGELES -- The Latest on California wildfires (all times local):

5:30 a.m.

After a two-day lull in powerful winds that drove Southern California's massive wildfire, crews are bracing for the return of potentially dangerous gusts that could revive the flames.

Crews used the calm conditions to build containment lines and set controlled fires to clear dry brush ahead of so-called sundowner winds expected to whip up Wednesday afternoon.

The blaze that's burned for more than two weeks northwest of Los Angeles is 55 percent contained and now the second-largest in California history. Officials say the new winds could cause it to grow into the state's biggest fire ever.

More evacuations were lifted Tuesday, but communities remain threatened in Ventura and Santa Barbara counties.

A firefighter and a fleeing civilian have died in the Thomas fire that broke out on Dec. 4.