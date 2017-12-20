Breaking News Bar
 
News
updated: 12/20/2017 11:00 AM

Congo forces backed deadly militia violence, report says

hello
Success - Article sent! close
 
Associated Press
Associated Press
 
 

DAKAR, Senegal -- A human rights group says Congo's security forces and an allied militia carried out attacks that killed hundreds in the central Kasai region in an effort to destroy populations associated with those opposing President Joseph Kabila's government.

The International Federation for Human Rights report released Wednesday is based on testimonies collected from Congolese who fled to Angola during what has been called one of the world's most overlooked crises.

The report says the Congolese-backed militia rampaged through a hospital in one village, killing more than 100 patients including pregnant women. A dozen villages were targeted during months of violence earlier this year.

The unrest in the once-peaceful Kasai region since August 2016 has widened to reflect tensions over Kabila's stay in office beyond his mandate as presidential elections are delayed.

Article Comments ()
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
Search DailyHerald.com for articles
More ways to search Daily Herald
Obituaries
Search DailyHerald.com obituaries. » Daily Herald newspaper archive
Find archived newspaper articles back to 1901. »
Digital Subscriptions
Activate Subscriber Access Purchase a Digital Subscription
Home Delivery
Start a New Subscription Manage Account