Breaking News Bar
 
News
updated: 12/20/2017 1:57 PM

Ryan savors tax bill win, but coming fights could roil GOP

hello
Success - Article sent! close
 
By ALAN FRAM
Associated Press
 
 

WASHINGTON -- Speaker Paul Ryan has wanted to change the federal tax system since he arrived in Congress in 1999. So he couldn't resist a victory lap when the House approved the Republican $1.5 trillion tax bill twice this week, happily gaveling each vote to a close and announcing its passage.

Most agree the measure's approval marked a personal achievement for the Wisconsin Republican.

But Washington is obsessed with political survival and the next issue, not the last one. That means the coming few days and the 2018 election year loom as a complicated and risky time for Ryan.

He's going to need to cut deals with Democrats on spending and immigration, which will anger conservatives.

And he faces 2018 midterm elections in which Republicans could lose House and Senate control.

Article Comments ()
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
Search DailyHerald.com for articles
More ways to search Daily Herald
Obituaries
Search DailyHerald.com obituaries. » Daily Herald newspaper archive
Find archived newspaper articles back to 1901. »
Digital Subscriptions
Activate Subscriber Access Purchase a Digital Subscription
Home Delivery
Start a New Subscription Manage Account