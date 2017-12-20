N. Indiana couple surrender to face hit-and-run charges

hello

Elkhart prosecutor Vicki Becker, center, speaks in front of Detective Scott Hauser, left, and Detective Steve Price during a press conference regarding an August 2017 triple fatal hit and run incident on Tuesday, Dec. 19, 2017, inside the prosecutor's office in Elkhart, Ind. A northern Indiana woman and her husband were charged Tuesday in an August hit-and-run that killed two children and an adult. (Robert Franklin/South Bend Tribune via AP) Associated Press

ELKHART, Ind. -- A northern Indiana couple charged in an August hit-and-run that killed two children and an adult have surrendered to authorities.

Elkhart police say 40-year-old Penelope Grosswiler and 42-year-old Leonard Grosswiler of Elkhart surrendered Wednesday at the Elkhart County Correction Facility. She's being held on a $100,000 bond and he's held on a $10,000 bond.

Warrants for their arrests were issued Tuesday. Penelope Grosswiler faces six felony counts, including leaving the scene of an accident resulting in death. The charges allege that she was driving when her vehicle struck five pedestrians, killing 8-month-old Dolly Thomas, 11-year-old Courtney Smith and 22-year-old Shawn Wolcott.

Prosecutors say Leon Grosswiler faces an obstruction of justice charge after trying to hide evidence of his wife's alleged involvement.

Online court records don't list attorneys for the couple.