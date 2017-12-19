Breaking News Bar
 
College Sports
updated: 12/19/2017 4:59 PM

Bernard Clark leaving Albany for head job at Robert Morris

hello
Success - Article sent! close
 
Associated Press
Associated Press
 
 

ALBANY, N.Y. -- Bernard Clark, associate head coach and defensive coordinator for the University at Albany, has been hired as head coach at Robert Morris.

Clark will be introduced as the Northeast Conference school's third coach at a news conference Wednesday, Albany announced. He was with the Great Danes for four seasons.

Clark oversaw one of the top defenses in the Football Championship Subdivision this past season. Albany finished ranked No. 9 defensively, allowing just 282.1 yards per game.

As a player, Clark won two national championships at Miami and was the 1987 Orange Bowl MVP. He played three seasons in the NFL and two in the AFL before turning to coaching. He also has coached at James Madison, Liberty, Florida International, South Florida, Hampton, Pittsburgh and Colorado State.

___

More AP college football: https://collegefootball.ap.org and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Article Comments ()
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
Search DailyHerald.com for articles
More ways to search Daily Herald
Obituaries
Search DailyHerald.com obituaries. » Daily Herald newspaper archive
Find archived newspaper articles back to 1901. »
Digital Subscriptions
Activate Subscriber Access Purchase a Digital Subscription
Home Delivery
Start a New Subscription Manage Account