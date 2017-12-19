Breaking News Bar
 
Galaxy acquire defender Rolf Feltscher

Associated Press
LOS ANGELES -- Defender Rolf Feltscher, who has played professionally in England, Germany, Italy and Spain, is joining the LA Galaxy.

The Galaxy said Tuesday that it had acquired the 27-year-old Venezuelan on a free transfer.

Feltscher has made nearly 200 professional appearances for clubs throughout Europe, including competition in La Liga, Serie A and the Championship. He has 19 caps with the Venezuelan national team.

He will be added to the roster once the Galaxy receives his visa and international transfer certificate. Feltscher will occupy an international roster spot.

"We think highly of his soccer pedigree, his versatility and the skills he brings to our team," said head coach Sigi Schmid. "He will be another piece in building our backline."

