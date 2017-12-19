Breaking News Bar
 
Chicago
posted: 12/19/2017 7:00 AM

Record numbers of holiday motorists will mean longer delays

hello
Success - Article sent! close
 
Associated Press
Associated Press
 
 

CHICAGO -- Thursday will be the season's busiest traffic day in the Chicago area.


AAA tells the Chicago Tribune that travel times will triple from 4 p.m.to 6 p.m. because holiday travelers will pour onto roads already clogged with post-work commuters.

AAA and global transportation analytics company INRIX provided the estimates.

Graham Cookson is chief economist and head of research for INRIX. He says record levels of travelers mean motorists must prepare for delays.

Experts predict 107 million travelers will drive, ride and fly to holiday revelry. The vast majority will be 97 million driving highways and interstates during the year-end holiday travel window - Dec. 23 to Jan. 1.

AAA says that would be a 3 percent increase in auto traffic over last year and a record level.

___

Information from: Chicago Tribune, http://www.chicagotribune.com

Article Comments ()
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
Search DailyHerald.com for articles
More ways to search Daily Herald
Obituaries
Search DailyHerald.com obituaries. » Daily Herald newspaper archive
Find archived newspaper articles back to 1901. »
Digital Subscriptions
Activate Subscriber Access Purchase a Digital Subscription
Home Delivery
Start a New Subscription Manage Account