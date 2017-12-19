Man convicted of plotting to behead blogger to be sentenced

FILE - In this June 19, 2015, file, courtroom sketch, David Wright, second from left, is depicted standing before Magistrate Judge Donald Cabell, left, with attorney Jessica Hedges, second from right, and Nicholas Rovinski, right, during a hearing in federal court in Boston. Prosecutors will ask the judge on Tuesday, Dec. 19, 2017, in Boston to sentence 28-year-old Wright to life in prison for his role in the plot to kill Pamela Geller. The plot was never carried out. (Jane Flavell Collins via AP, File) Associated Press

BOSTON -- A Massachusetts man convicted of leading an Islamic State group-inspired plot to behead a conservative blogger is scheduled to be sentenced.

Prosecutors will ask the judge Tuesday in Boston to sentence 28-year-old David Wright to life in prison for his role in the plot to kill New York resident Pamela Geller.

The plot was never carried out.

Jurors found Wright guilty in October of conspiracy to provide material support to a designated foreign terrorist organization, conspiracy to commit acts of terrorism and other crimes.

Prosecutors say a harsh punishment will help to deter future crimes.

Wright's attorneys are asking for 16 years. Wright argued at trial that he didn't really support the Islamic State group and was living in a fantasy world. His lawyers say a life sentence is "draconian."