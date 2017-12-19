Breaking News Bar
 
News
posted: 12/19/2017 7:00 AM

Man convicted of plotting to behead blogger to be sentenced

hello
Success - Article sent! close
  • FILE - In this June 19, 2015, file, courtroom sketch, David Wright, second from left, is depicted standing before Magistrate Judge Donald Cabell, left, with attorney Jessica Hedges, second from right, and Nicholas Rovinski, right, during a hearing in federal court in Boston. Prosecutors will ask the judge on Tuesday, Dec. 19, 2017, in Boston to sentence 28-year-old Wright to life in prison for his role in the plot to kill Pamela Geller. The plot was never carried out. (Jane Flavell Collins via AP, File)

    FILE - In this June 19, 2015, file, courtroom sketch, David Wright, second from left, is depicted standing before Magistrate Judge Donald Cabell, left, with attorney Jessica Hedges, second from right, and Nicholas Rovinski, right, during a hearing in federal court in Boston. Prosecutors will ask the judge on Tuesday, Dec. 19, 2017, in Boston to sentence 28-year-old Wright to life in prison for his role in the plot to kill Pamela Geller. The plot was never carried out. (Jane Flavell Collins via AP, File)
    Associated Press

 
By ALANNA DURKIN RICHER
Associated Press
 
 

BOSTON -- A Massachusetts man convicted of leading an Islamic State group-inspired plot to behead a conservative blogger is scheduled to be sentenced.

Prosecutors will ask the judge Tuesday in Boston to sentence 28-year-old David Wright to life in prison for his role in the plot to kill New York resident Pamela Geller.

The plot was never carried out.

Jurors found Wright guilty in October of conspiracy to provide material support to a designated foreign terrorist organization, conspiracy to commit acts of terrorism and other crimes.

Prosecutors say a harsh punishment will help to deter future crimes.

Wright's attorneys are asking for 16 years. Wright argued at trial that he didn't really support the Islamic State group and was living in a fantasy world. His lawyers say a life sentence is "draconian."

Article Comments ()
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
Search DailyHerald.com for articles
More ways to search Daily Herald
Obituaries
Search DailyHerald.com obituaries. » Daily Herald newspaper archive
Find archived newspaper articles back to 1901. »
Digital Subscriptions
Activate Subscriber Access Purchase a Digital Subscription
Home Delivery
Start a New Subscription Manage Account