State senator drops bid for open Indiana congressional seat

GREENFIELD, Ind. -- An Indiana state senator is dropping out of the race for the eastern Indiana congressional seat Republican Rep. Luke Messer is giving up to run for the U.S. Senate.

Sen. Mike Crider of Greenfield says he doesn't have the financial support needed to continue his 6th District campaign.



The Daily Reporter reports the Republican also wrote Monday in a Facebook post that polling showed he lacked name recognition in the heavily Republican district that covers a broad swath of central and southeastern Indiana.

Crider had announced his campaign in July, shortly after Messer announced that he's challenging Democratic Sen. Joe Donnelly next year.

Greg Pence, one of Mike Pence's older brothers, launched a campaign in October for the district the vice president and former Indiana governor represented for 12 years.

