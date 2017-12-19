Breaking News Bar
 
News
updated: 12/19/2017 10:57 AM

Longtime local official, widow of heavyweight champion, dies

hello
Success - Article sent! close
 
Associated Press
Associated Press
 
 

CAMDEN, N.J. -- A longtime county official in New Jersey who was the widow of former world heavyweight boxing champion Jersey Joe Walcott has died. Riletta Cream was 91.

Camden County Freeholder Director Louis Cappelli Jr. says Cream died Monday at a hospital after suffering a heart attack.

Cream was a Camden native who taught in the city's school system for several years and eventually became principal of Camden High School.

After spending about 40 years in education, the Democrat served on the Camden County Board of Freeholders for 15 years before retiring in 2011.

Her husband won the heavyweight crown in 1951 at age 37, which at the time made him the oldest fighter to win the title. Walcott, whose real name was Arnold Cream, died in 1994.

Article Comments ()
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
Search DailyHerald.com for articles
More ways to search Daily Herald
Obituaries
Search DailyHerald.com obituaries. » Daily Herald newspaper archive
Find archived newspaper articles back to 1901. »
Digital Subscriptions
Activate Subscriber Access Purchase a Digital Subscription
Home Delivery
Start a New Subscription Manage Account