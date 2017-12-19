Breaking News Bar
 
Baby bongo born, more likely soon at Species Survival Center

  • This photo provided by the Audubon Nature Institute, shows a new baby bongo at the Freeport-McMoRan Audubon Species Survival Center on the morning of Dec. 11, 2017, the first animal to be conceived and born at the Species Survival Center created by the Audubon Nature Institute and San Diego Zoo Global. The birth occurred just months after its first animals arrived at the West Bank campus of the Audubon Species Survival Center in Lower Coast Algiers, La., (Audubon Nature Institute via AP)

  • In this photo provided by the Audubon Nature Institute, staffers at the Freeport-McMoRan Audubon Species Survival Center welcome a female bongo calf born on the morning of Dec. 11, 2017, the first animal to be conceived and born at the Species Survival Center created by the Audubon Nature Institute and San Diego Zoo Global. The birth occured just months after its first animals arrived at the West Bank campus of the Audubon Species Survival Center in Lower Coast Algiers, La., (Audubon Nature Institute via AP)

By JANET McCONNAUGHEY
Associated Press
 
 

NEW ORLEANS -- A bouncing baby bongo has been born in New Orleans.

The 46-pound female is from a highly endangered antelope subspecies. It's the first calf conceived at the Species Survival Center created by the Audubon Nature Institute and San Diego Zoo Global.

Curator Michelle Hatwood says more baby antelope are on their way, including two or three more Eastern bongo.

That's an excellent sign for a project to create large natural spaces where antelope and giraffe herds can be comfortable and multiply.

In addition to the bongo, Hatwood said, three or four of the center's sable antelope, two or three eland and a duiker (DIKE-er) also are probably pregnant.

She says it shows the animals felt at home almost as soon as they arrived, and even faster than zookeepers had expected.

