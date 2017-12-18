Grains mixed, livestock higher

CHICAGO -- Grain futures were mixed Monay in early trading on the Chicago Board of Trade.
Wheat for March delivery was up 1.40 cents at $4.1960 a bushel; March corn fell .20 cent 3.4720 a bushel; March oats rose 2 cents at $2.5620 a bushel while January soybeans lost 3 cents at $9.6420 a bushel.
Beef higher and pork was higher on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.
December live cattle was up 1.15 cents at $1.2005 a pound; January feeder cattle was up .68 cent at $1.4843 a pound; February lean hogs was up .68 cent at $.6920 a pound.