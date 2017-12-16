Breaking News Bar
 
updated: 12/16/2017 11:57 AM

Depleted Bengals put center T.J. Johnson on injury list

By JOE KAY
Associated Press
 
 

CINCINNATI -- The Bengals put center T.J. Johnson on injured reserve Saturday with an injured chest muscle, the latest setback to a team already depleted by injuries. They signed running back Jarveon Williams off their practice squad.

Cincinnati (5-8) plays at Minnesota (10-3) on Sunday. The Bengals will be missing both starting cornerbacks - Adam "Pacman" Jones and Dre Kirkpatrick - along with three starting linebackers, including Vontaze Burfict.

Their depleted defense gave up a season-high in points to the NFL's lowest-ranked offense last Sunday, a 33-7 loss to the Chicago Bears at Paul Brown Stadium. A loss in Minnesota would give the Bengals their first back-to-back losing seasons since 2007-08.

