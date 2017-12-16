Breaking News Bar
 
Pro Sports
updated: 12/16/2017 12:01 PM

Mooy double as Huddersfield wins 4-1 at Watford

hello
Success - Article sent! close
  • Huddersfield Town's Laurent Depoitre, obscured, celebrates with team-mates after scoring his side's third goal against Watford during the English Premier League soccer match at Vicarage Road, Watford, Saturday, Dec. 16, 2017. (Daniel Hambury/PA via AP)

    Huddersfield Town's Laurent Depoitre, obscured, celebrates with team-mates after scoring his side's third goal against Watford during the English Premier League soccer match at Vicarage Road, Watford, Saturday, Dec. 16, 2017. (Daniel Hambury/PA via AP)
    Associated Press

  • Huddersfield Town's Elias Kachunga, left, and Watford's Sebastian Prodl battle for the ball during the English Premier League soccer match at Vicarage Road, Watford, Saturday, Dec. 16, 2017. (Daniel Hambury/PA via AP)

    Huddersfield Town's Elias Kachunga, left, and Watford's Sebastian Prodl battle for the ball during the English Premier League soccer match at Vicarage Road, Watford, Saturday, Dec. 16, 2017. (Daniel Hambury/PA via AP)
    Associated Press

  • Huddersfield Town's Aaron Mooy celebrates scoring his side's fourth goal against Watford from the penalty spot during the English Premier League soccer match at Vicarage Road, Watford, Saturday, Dec. 16, 2017. (Daniel Hambury/PA via AP)

    Huddersfield Town's Aaron Mooy celebrates scoring his side's fourth goal against Watford from the penalty spot during the English Premier League soccer match at Vicarage Road, Watford, Saturday, Dec. 16, 2017. (Daniel Hambury/PA via AP)
    Associated Press

  • Watford's Andre Carrillo, left, and Huddersfield Town's Jonathan Hogg battle for the ball during the English Premier League soccer match at Vicarage Road, Watford, Saturday, Dec. 16, 2017. (Daniel Hambury/PA via AP)

    Watford's Andre Carrillo, left, and Huddersfield Town's Jonathan Hogg battle for the ball during the English Premier League soccer match at Vicarage Road, Watford, Saturday, Dec. 16, 2017. (Daniel Hambury/PA via AP)
    Associated Press

 
Associated Press
Associated Press
 
 

WATFORD, England -- Aaron Mooy scored twice as Huddersfield enjoyed only its second away win of the Premier League season with a 4-1 victory at Watford on Saturday.

Elias Kachunga and Mooy put Huddersfield two goals ahead at Vicarage Road before Watford's Troy Deeney was sent off in the 33rd minute for a dangerous lunge on Colin Quaner.

Laurent Depoitre added a third for the visitors shortly after halftime only for Watford to threaten a comeback. Huddersfield's Jonathan Hogg was shown a second yellow card on the hour mark and Abdoulaye Doucoure reduced the deficit with a sweet half-volley in the 68th.

But Doucoure fouled Depoitre in the box late on and Mooy converted from the penalty spot.

Huddersfield, which had not scored an away goal since the opening weekend, moved up to 11th.

Ninth-place Watford has now lost three league games in a row and four of its last five.

___

AP Premier League coverage: www.apnews.com/tag/PremierLeague

Article Comments ()
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
Search DailyHerald.com for articles
More ways to search Daily Herald
Obituaries
Search DailyHerald.com obituaries. » Daily Herald newspaper archive
Find archived newspaper articles back to 1901. »
Digital Subscriptions
Activate Subscriber Access Purchase a Digital Subscription
Home Delivery
Start a New Subscription Manage Account