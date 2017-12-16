Breaking News Bar
 
Pro Sports
updated: 12/16/2017 1:43 PM

Man City humiliates Tottenham in 4-1 win, leads by 14 points

hello
Success - Article sent! close
  • Tottenham's Dele Alli, left, controls the ball during the English Premier League soccer match between Manchester City and Tottenham Hotspur at Etihad stadium, in Manchester, England, Saturday, Dec. 16, 2017.

    Tottenham's Dele Alli, left, controls the ball during the English Premier League soccer match between Manchester City and Tottenham Hotspur at Etihad stadium, in Manchester, England, Saturday, Dec. 16, 2017.
    Associated Press

  • Manchester City's Raheem Sterling, left, and Tottenham's Danny Rose battle for the ball during the English Premier League soccer match between Manchester City and Tottenham Hotspur at Etihad stadium, in Manchester, England, Saturday, Dec. 16, 2017.

    Manchester City's Raheem Sterling, left, and Tottenham's Danny Rose battle for the ball during the English Premier League soccer match between Manchester City and Tottenham Hotspur at Etihad stadium, in Manchester, England, Saturday, Dec. 16, 2017.
    Associated Press

  • Tottenham's manager Mauricio Pochettino awaits the start of the English Premier League soccer match between Manchester City and Tottenham Hotspur at Etihad stadium, in Manchester, England, Saturday, Dec. 16, 2017.

    Tottenham's manager Mauricio Pochettino awaits the start of the English Premier League soccer match between Manchester City and Tottenham Hotspur at Etihad stadium, in Manchester, England, Saturday, Dec. 16, 2017.
    Associated Press

  • Manchester City's Raheem Sterling celebrates with his teammate Ilkay Gundogan their team's third goal during the English Premier League soccer match between Manchester City and Tottenham Hotspur at Etihad stadium, in Manchester, England, Saturday, Dec. 16, 2017.

    Manchester City's Raheem Sterling celebrates with his teammate Ilkay Gundogan their team's third goal during the English Premier League soccer match between Manchester City and Tottenham Hotspur at Etihad stadium, in Manchester, England, Saturday, Dec. 16, 2017.
    Associated Press

 
By ROB HARRIS
Associated Press
 
 

MANCHESTER, England -- Raheem Sterling scored twice as Manchester City swept to a 4-1 victory over Tottenham on Saturday that sent the runaway Premier League leaders 14 points clear.

Pep Guardiola's side reeled off a top-flight, record-extending 16th successive victory with a typically electrifying display while overcoming rough treatment by the visitors.

Kevin De Bruyne was kicked around the pitch but responded by doubling City's lead - after Ilkay Gundogan's first-half header - and then starting the move that led to the first of Sterling's two goals.

Sterling compounded Tottenham's misery in the 90th minute when he rounded goalkeeper Hugo Lloris to tap in the fourth. City only switched off once the result was completely beyond doubt, allowing Christian Eriksen to score a stoppage-time consolation.

But this was humiliating for a Tottenham side which beat European champion Real Madrid in the Champions League group stage. Having finished above City in the previous two seasons, last season's Premier League runners-up are now in seventh place.

Before the season has even reached its halfway point, Tottenham is 21 points behind City and is closer to the relegation zone than the summit.

Article Comments ()
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
Search DailyHerald.com for articles
More ways to search Daily Herald
Obituaries
Search DailyHerald.com obituaries. » Daily Herald newspaper archive
Find archived newspaper articles back to 1901. »
Digital Subscriptions
Activate Subscriber Access Purchase a Digital Subscription
Home Delivery
Start a New Subscription Manage Account